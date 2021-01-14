Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 3,677,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,967,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Insiders sold 564,001 shares of company stock valued at $619,982 over the last 90 days. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $265.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

