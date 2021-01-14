U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

