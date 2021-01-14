Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00.

UBER opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

