UBS Group Reiterates €3.30 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.60 ($3.05).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.