Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Craig Hallum

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $1,180,492 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

