Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. 617,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,809. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,788. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

