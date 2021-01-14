Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.23 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $90.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

