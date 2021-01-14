UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Head to Head Contrast

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get UniCredit alerts:

This table compares UniCredit and DENSO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENSO $47.41 billion 0.97 $626.51 million $0.40 73.18

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniCredit and DENSO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 9 3 0 2.15 DENSO 0 1 2 1 3.00

Summary

UniCredit beats DENSO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.