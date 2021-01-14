Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.61 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

