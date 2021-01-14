Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.85 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00017410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 127.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,189,551 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

