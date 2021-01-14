United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UUGRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

