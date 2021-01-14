UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $39.03.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

