Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Upwork in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

UPWK stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Upwork by 177.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

