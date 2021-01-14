Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Up 27.6%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.11. 24,218,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 4,413,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

