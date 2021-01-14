Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 27.6% Higher

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) traded up 27.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.11. 24,218,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 4,413,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

