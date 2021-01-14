Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 72,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,634. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

