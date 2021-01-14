US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

ECOL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 152,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,915. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in US Ecology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

