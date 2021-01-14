UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Down 6.4%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 773,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 531,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

