Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UXIN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

