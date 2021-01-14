Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.66. Vaccinex shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 7,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. BTIG Research lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.