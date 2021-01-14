Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.09 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $611,249.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.