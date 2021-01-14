Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VVV. BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

