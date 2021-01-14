Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

