Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Cut by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $288.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $289.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

