Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a growth of 393.6% from the December 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $83.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

