Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

