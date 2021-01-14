Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 7th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

