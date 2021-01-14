Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 452.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

