Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

