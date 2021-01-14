Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

