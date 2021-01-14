Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.67

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.67 and last traded at $122.44, with a volume of 13020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

