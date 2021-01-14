Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 29,110 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.