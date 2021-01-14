Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26.

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day moving average is $271.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 136.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

