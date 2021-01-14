Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Up 6.1%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 2,225,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,370,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of research firms have commented on VERO. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $154,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.