Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68.

On Thursday, October 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.