Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,141. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

