ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.47

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 1541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $23,178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.