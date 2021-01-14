ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.47

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 1541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $23,178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

