Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.27

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.27 and last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 525.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,371 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 59,972.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vicor by 124.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vicor by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

