Vidya 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $296,640.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $677,848.28 and $296,640.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058151 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.