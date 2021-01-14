Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 10,844,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

