Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.