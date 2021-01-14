Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $11.31 on Thursday, hitting $471.50. The company had a trading volume of 562,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

