Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,907,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $9.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.04. 860,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,588. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

