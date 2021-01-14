Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $33.71 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

