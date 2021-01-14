Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 2,431,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,990. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

