Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,581 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 247,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 28,665,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,292,631. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

