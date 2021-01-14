Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $21.91 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,000. ASML makes up 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in ASML by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $30.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $544.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.20. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $546.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.