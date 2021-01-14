Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 1,360 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Atreca worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 723.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,022 shares of company stock valued at $808,281. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

