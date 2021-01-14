Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,117 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,973. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

