Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,465 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
BABA stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $662.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $266.70.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
