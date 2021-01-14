Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,465 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $662.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $266.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

